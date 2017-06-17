Latest Transfer News from UK newspapers. Saturday 17 June 2017
Saturday 17 June 2017
- Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally told Real Madrid he wants to leave and is said to favour a move back to Manchester United. Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson could hold the key to any move.
- Antonio Conte’s Chelsea future is in doubt, with Diego Costa one of four issues driving a potential wedge between the Italian and the club.
- Leicester will slap a £50m price tag on goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to try and scare off Liverpool and Manchester United.
- Carlos Tevez admits he could quit the Chinese Super League just six months after signing a world-record £615,000-a-week contract.
- Tottenham are preparing to sell Kevin Wimmer but they want a staggering £20m for the defender.
- Jay Rodriguez is in line for an emotional return to home-town club Burnley, after making just three Premier League starts for Southampton last season.
- Real Sociedad have confirmed their interest in snapping up Manchester United outcast Adnan Januzaj.
- Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed he has held advanced talks with Chelsea regarding the possible signing of Bertrand Traore.
- Tottenham are the latest club to enter the race for Lazio winger Keita Balde.
- Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele has fuelled Manchester United transfer rumours by liking a tweet that confirmed Victor Lindelof’s transfer to United.
- Arsenal are reportedly set to offer a second world-record bid of more than £100m AND Olivier Giroud for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.
- Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is hoping to kick-start his managerial career with Southampton.
- Hull are trying to hijack Newcastle’s bid to borrow Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham.
- Huddersfield have been told they must cough up £10m to sign Derby winger Tom Ince.
- Chelsea have no intention of allowing Antonio Conte to leave Stamford Bridge – and will back him with a £250m spending spree to prove it.
- The Premier League champions, meanwhile, are set to announce the arrival of their first summer signing on July 1 when former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero arrives on a free transfer.
- The biggest hint yet that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal has occurred after a promotional image of them wearing the new home kit was leaked online.
- Birmingham are waiting to hear from John Terry after offering him a ‘stunning deal’ to become their best-paid player ever.
- Virgil van Dijk looks set to stay at Southampton after taking centre stage in the club’s new kit launch campaign.
- West Ham are in pole position to land Sunderland defender Lamine Kone.
- Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is a summer target for Sevilla and Deportivo La Coruna, according to the player’s agent.
- Crystal Palace are in the hunt for £8m Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye, who plays for Osmanlıspor in Turkey.
- Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is set to follow Harry Maguire from Hull to Leicester in a £2m move
- Waford boss Marco Silva has failed with an £8m move for Angers attacker Nicolas Pepe.
- Manchester United are to sign £44m Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic within weeks.
- Calum Chambers could be set to leave Arsenal on a permanent deal with Everton said to be interested in signing him, should they fail to land Michael Keane from Burnley.
- Chelsea boss Antonio Conte finds his future in jeopardy as text row with Diego Costa causes senior figures to discuss sacking the Italian.
- David De Gea has stepped up his house hunting efforts in Spain as he prepares to leave Manchester United.
- Arsenal are beginning to firm up their interest in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina.
- Former AC Milan boss Alberto Zaccheroni has thrown his hat into the ring for the jobs at Crystal Palace and Southampton.
- Everton close in on M’Baye Niang, as Ronald Koeman targets top-six finish.
- Chelsea to target Tiemoue Bakayoko, Leonardo Bonucci, Romelu Lukaku and Sandro in £250m summer spending spree.
- Jose Mourinho values Manchester United star David de Gea at a staggering £100m and is willing to cut a deal with Real Madrid if he can get Alvaro Morata in return.
- Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to re-sign for Manchester United, and David De Gea could be used as a bargaining tool.
- Michy Batshuayi will reportedly reject any immediate approach from West Ham as he looks to discuss his Chelsea future.
- Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez reportedly wants to sign Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva this summer.
- Preston manager Simon Grayson insists he is “fully committed” to Preston, following speculation linking him with the vacant job at Sunderland.
- Frank de Boer, the bookmakers’ favourite for the Southampton job, is not understood to be in contention to replace Claude Puel. Former Ajax and Inter Milan head coach De Boer held talks with Crystal Palace over their vacancy last week but is believed to still be waiting for a response from the Selhurst Park club, who hope to appoint Sam Allardyce’s replacement next week.
- Stoke City’s chief executive has denied outright that the club is interested in signing Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.
- Chelsea are ‘relaxed’ about reports Blues boss Antonio Conte is ready to quit Stamford Bridge.
- Manchester United have been quoted a £50m valuation of the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier, who Jose Mourinho wants to sign in time for the new season.
- Arsenal are ready to test Lyon’s resolve over Alexandre Lacazette again with an enhanced bid, but must still convince the France striker to join a club out of the Champions League rather than wait six months for Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban to end.
- Sunderland confirm that ongoing takeover talks were the reason behind Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes’ decision not to become the club’s new manager.