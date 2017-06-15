Latest Transfer News from UK newspapers. Thursday 15 June 2017
Latest Transfer News from UK newspapers.
Thursday 15 June 2017
- Swansea are interested in bringing Emmanuel Adebayor back to the Premier League.
- Chris Smalling is being hawked around the Premier League as Manchester United prepare to sell the England defender.
- Jose Mourinho has been nicknamed “Daisy” by his Manchester United backroom staff in a reference to the film ‘Driving Miss Daisy’, with the Portuguese boss always getting lifts to the training ground.
- Southampton are trying to sign highly-rated Lech Poznan defender Jan Bednarek.
- Liverpool have been told to add another £10m onto their £26m bid to land Roma winger Mohamed Salah – or forget it.
- Everton want to tie up their record move for Jordan Pickford before he starts playing in the U21 Euros on Friday.
- Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has claimed full-back Hector Bellerin is torn over a move back to the Spanish giants and cannot make a decision on whether he wants to leave Arsenal.
- Alvaro Morata could complete his £65m move to Manchester United by early next week.
- Diego Costa’s brother claims the Chelsea striker has had “a lot of offers” to leave the Premier League champions this summer.
- Arsenal remain absolutely determined to resist any Manchester City or Premier League offer for Alexis Sanchez this summer.
- The Italian referee who made history by giving the first video-assistant red card in international football to France’s Raphael Varane against England on Tuesday night got the protocol wrong and bungled the decision,
- Liverpool are still hopeful of reaching an agreement with Roma for Mohamad Salah but the Italian club are determined to hold on for more than £35m.
- Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa has told Juventus he wants to join the club.
- Gareth Bale is not looking to leave Real Madrid despite Manchester United’s interest in signing him.
- Rangers are poised to end their hunt for a director of football by appointing Manchester City academy director Mark Allen to the role.
- Barcelona’s hopes of signing Marco Verratti rest on the midfielder forcing a move from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in Spain.
- Leicester are set to offer Hull star Harry Maguire a staggering £20.8m contract to join them.
- Chelsea are demanding £10m from Liverpool for striker Dominic Solanke.
- Fenerbahce are reportedly plotting an audacious double swoop for Leicester City duo Jamie Vardy and Ahmed Musa.
- Jose Mourinho will only move for Monaco star Fabinho if he is unable to lure Eric Dier or Nemanja Matic over to Manchester United.
- Jordan Pickford is set to have a medical in Poland ahead of a £30m move to Everton from Sunderland.
- Michael Keane changed his mind about leaving Burnley to return to Manchester United when he found out his former club wanted to sign two centre backs.
- Jonny Hayes will become Celtic’s first summer signing after they struck a £1.3m deal with Aberdeen.
- Hull boss Leonid Slutsky held discussions with Chelsea owner and compatriot Roman Abramovich about taking on some Blues players on loan.
- Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund youngster Emre Mor after permission was granted for him to speak to other clubs.
- LA Galaxy are eyeing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Ospina.
- The Hammers are also leading the chase for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling and are poised to make a £10m bid for the 27-year-old.