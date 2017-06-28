Latest Transfer News from UK newspapers. Wednesday 28 June 2017
Latest Transfer News from UK newspapers.
Wednesday 28 June 2017
- Jose Mourinho will still try to sign Monaco midfielder Fabinho even after recruiting Nemanja Matic from Chelsea.
- Alexis Sanchez has not been distracted by the uncertainty surrounding his Arsenal future, according to Chile coach Juan Antonio Pizzi.
- John Terry is ready to sign for Aston Villa when his Chelsea contract expires at the weekend.
- Ivan Perisic is prepared to reject Inter Milan’s offer of a pay rise to land a move to Manchester United.
- Pep Guardiola is set to make a fresh move to bring Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand to Manchester City.
- Bournemouth are confident of sealing a £20m deal for Chelsea defender Nathan Ake.
- Tottenham have joined the list of clubs interested in Southampton right-back Cedric Soares.
- Arsenal are offering Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil huge Champions League pay hikes to sign new contracts.
- Jack Wilshere is expected to miss Arsenal’s tour of Australia and China as he continues to recover from a broken leg.
- Alex Bruce is training with Sheffield United after being released by Hull City.
- Leeds have bid £400,000 for Werder Bremen goalkeeper Felix Wledwald.
- Former Real Madrid defender Pepe has been offered a one-year contract at Paris St-Germain.
- Everton are close to signing Burnley defender Michael Keane for £25m, and could complete the deal “in the next few days”.
- Manchester United’s bid for Alvaro Morata has stalled after Real Madrid upped their valuation to nearly £80m.
- Southampton right-back Cedric Soares has emerged as a shock target for Barcelona.
- Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy has set his heart on a move to Bordeaux.
- Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could be heading for a tug-of-war over the Oxford United job with Frank Lampard.
- Bolton boss Phil Parkinson is winning the race for Australia’s captain Mark Milligan.
- Alvaro Morata has taken a short break from his honeymoon to return to Madrid in an effort to speed up a prospective move to Manchester United.
- Stoke City have turned down a £1m bid for Ireland striker Jon Walters.
- Burnley striker Andre Gray wants a new contract at the club worth around £100,000 a week.
- Everton defender Phil Jagielka says the Toffees must spend big on two goalscorers if they lose star striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.
- Brendan Rodgers believes Rangers chairman Dave King’s bizarre attempt to rewrite Celtic’s history will have confused his own Ibrox players and manager.
- Roman Abramovich met Antonio Conte for talks last week in an attempt to secure the Chelsea manager’s long-term future at the club.
- Liverpool are likely to escape punishment from the Premier League for the alleged tapping-up of Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.