Thursday, June 14, 2018
Latest:
News and interviews Premier League 

Latest transfer news | Wednesday 13 June 2018

eplfootballmatch
A round-up of the latest gossip and signings in the Premier League transfer window.
  • Danny Rose is no longer a prime target for Manchester United as Jose Mourinho turns his focus away from Spurs.
  • Toby Alderweireld has said he is open to the idea of staying at Tottenham Hotspur.
  • Aston Villa are set for talks with the EFL as fears grow over the club’s finances.
  • Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi has handed Arsenal a massive boost by claiming he wants to play for a bigger club.
  • Chelsea have been offered AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in a swap deal with Alvaro Morata.
  • Marcos Rojo fears his Manchester United days could be numbered – just three months after signing a new deal.
  • Tottenham are to make a £15m take-it-or-leave-it bid for Jack Grealish.
  • Burnley have offered West Brom £25m for defender Craig Dawson and striker Jay Rodriguez.
  • Frank Lampard wants highly-rated Chelsea defender Jay Dasilva as part of his Derby County revolution.
  • Jurgen Klopp will reassess his goalkeeper plans as Liverpool concede defeat in their pursuit of Alisson.
  • Kevin De Bruyne has hailed Raheem Sterling as a “special player” and backed his Manchester City team-mate to “light up the World Cup”.
  • English fans have bought just over 32,000 tickets for the World Cup – putting them way down the list of best-supported nations.
  • England are starting to plan to send a GB women’s football team to the Tokyo Olympics with Phil Neville as manager.
  • Kieran Trippier will put his hand up to take a penalty if England are involved in a shoot-out.
  • Tottenham could play their first home game of next season at Wembley amid fears their new stadium may not be ready.
  • Real Madrid announced Spain boss Julen Lopetegui as their new coach casting fresh doubts over the futures of both David de Gea and Gareth Bale.
  • Kevin De Bruyne has told Eden Hazard to expect severe treatment in Russia and warned him against retaliation.
  • England arrived at their World Cup training base in Russia with explicit instructions aimed at preventing them from being victims of online hacking.
  • Tickets were still unsold for 20 matches at the World Cup finals in Russia just one day before the start of the tournament, including England’s opening game against Tunisia.
  • Rangers are set to sign Connor Goldson from Brighton in the next 24 hours as Gers new boy Nikola Katic insists he’s joined one of the world’s biggest clubs.
  • Michael O’Halloran is set to complete his move to Melbourne City.
  • Rangers have been scared off a move for Peterborough United striker Jack Marriott by the £5m price tag.
  • David Moyes is on a three-man shortlist to be the next manager of Fenerbahce.
  • Aberdeen are set to sign Ipswich midfielder Stephen Gleeson.
  • Steven Gerrard will check in at Ibrox on Wednesday as Rangers ramp up their transfer activity for the new boss.
  • Manchester United have refused to meet Juventus’ asking price for Brazil international Alex Sandro.

