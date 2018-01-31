Lucas Moura has completed a medical at Spurs

PSG winger Lucas Moura has completed a medical at Tottenham, for transfer fee around £25m move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old was at Tottenham training ground on 31st January transfer deadline day morning after he passed the medical without problems. Mauricio Pochettino believes signing Lucas Moura will boast guarantee top 4 finish in Premier League table.

Meanline Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil teammate Neymar expressed PSG unfair treatment towards Lucus.

“I’m sad, because he’s a good friend, he’s a quality player who was rarely used,” Neymar said.

“I think it’s very unfair. He is my brother in football.

“I wish him the best. Whatever the destination, I hope he will score a lot and he will return to the Brazilian national team.

“He’s not just a friend, he’s a very good guy. Here he could have been used a lot more but I’m not the owner of the team, not the owner of Paris.

“For me, he should never have left Paris.”