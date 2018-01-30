Man City sign French defender Aymeric Laporte

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Manchester City have completed the £57m signing of Aymeric Laporte on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

The France defender will take the No.14 shirt at the club and joins the club from Athletic Bilbao at the second time of asking to complete their first deal of the January transfer window.

City thought they had completed a deal for Laporte back in Pep Guardiola’s first summer at the club to complement the signing of John Stones from Everton.

However, the player had a change of heart at the 11th hour and opted to sign a new contract with Athletic. Despite being stood up in 2016, the Blues have been convinced enough by the defender’s progression to move for him again.