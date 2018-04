To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pep Guardiola’s Man City need to turn things around after their 3-0 defeat at Anfield in the first leg, but, should they want to grab a semi-final spot, they’ll need to neutralise a Liverpool front three who have scored 21 goals between them in this season’s Champions League. UEFA.tv brings you 5 Things you may not know about this tie…