Manchester United Season Review 2016-17

Sixty-four games, three pieces of silverware and a return to the Champions League. At the conclusion of Jose Mourinho’s first year in charge at Old Trafford, United fans knew they had witnessed something good.

The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the return of Paul Pogba grabbed the headlines as the season approached. Ten months later, on an emotional night in Stockholm, the unity created between players and supporters was never more evident as the Reds won the Europa League to complete the clean sweep of all major trophies.

They also captured the Community Shield and the EFL Cup in a pulsating final at Wembley. Wayne Rooney surpassed Sir Bobby’s goalscoring record, while the spirit of Sir Matt lived on as yet more talented youngsters made their assured bow on the first team stage.

It was a season when United rediscovered their strut and swagger, whilst confirming their status as English football’s most successful ever club.