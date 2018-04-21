Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur | FA Cup Semi Final | Full Match Replay | BBC

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday 21 April 2018

Gary Lineker presents coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. While the Red Devils won the last of their 12 FA Cups against Crystal Palace in 2016, Spurs have not lifted the trophy since beating Nottingham Forest way back in 1991. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are at least familiar with Wembley, having played there this season while White Hart Lane is being rebuilt, and they enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Jose Mourinho’s side there in the Premier League in January.