Intro

Michael Carrick Testimonial Match

A stellar cast of former players are on show at Old Trafford for Michael Carrick’s testimonial to mark his eleven years service with Manchester United. Carrick lines up in a Man United 08 XI, managed by Sir Alex Ferguson – alongside greats such as Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Patrice Evra – to take on the Michael Carrick All-Star XI, featuring the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Jamie Carragher, John Terry and Michael Owen. All the profits from the game go to Carrick’s foundation, which helps fund community based projects for children. Jacqui Oatley presents coverage with commentary from Sam Matterface and Danny Webber.

1st Half