Mohamed Salah took his Premier League goal tally to 21 with a double in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham. It’s taken the Egypt star just 25 top-flight appearances for the Reds to reach his current total, with his first against Spurs taking him to 20 Premier League goals quicker than any player in the club’s history.