Monday Night Football MNF

Monday Night Football MNF pre and post-match coverage of the top-flight clash, which takes place at Turf Moor. Both of these sides are well placed in the table at this early stage of the season, and managers Sean Dyche and Rafa Benitez will be looking for a victory here to continue their momentum. The Clarets and the Magpies have only ever met twice in the Premier League, with both matches finishing in draws in the 2014/15 season