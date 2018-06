Morocco vs Iran

FIFA World Cup 2018

Group B gets under way as Morocco take on Iran in St Petersburg. Both teams qualified impressively for the tournament – Morocco topped their group without losing a game and Iran also went unbeaten as they won their group ahead of South Korea. Mark Pougatch is joined in the studio by Slaven Bilic, Ryan Giggs and Eni Aluko, with commentary from Sam Matterface and Ian Dowie.