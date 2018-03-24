Netherlands vs England | Full Match | Friendly | ITV1| 23.03.2018

International Football

England continue their World Cup preparations against a Holland team recovering from their failure to qualify for this summer’s finals in Russia. This is the first of four pre-tournament internationals that Gareth Southgate has to fine-tune his World Cup plans as England go in search of their first win against Holland since Euro 96. Mark Pougatch is joined by Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and former Dutch international Patrick Kluivert for coverage of the match from the Amsterdam Arena.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video