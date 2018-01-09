No Hunger in Paradise – BT Sport Films

This BT Sport Film offers an extraordinary insight into the trials and tribulations that lurk beneath the football dream, featuring interviews with some of the game’s best coaches.

The film is based on the book by award-winning author, broadcaster and journalist Michael Calvin, and features the likes of Arsene Wenger, Gareth Southgate and Steven Gerrard.

With only half of one per cent of boys who enter academies at the age of nine going on to make a living from the game, the film addresses why so many fail to make an impact at the country’s top clubs. No Hunger in Paradise looks at those players who have found success, and shares the stories of those who haven’t been as lucky.