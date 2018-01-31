Olivier Giroud completes £18m move from Arsenal to Chelsea.
Oliver Giroud said he was ‘proud’ to join Chelsea after completing his £18million transfer deadline day move from Arsenal.
The Gunners agreed to sell Giroud to their London rivals after wrapping up a club-record £56m deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Dortmund were prepared to sell Aubameyang once they knew they had a loan deal secured for Michy Batshuayi.
Welcome to Chelsea, @_OlivierGiroud_! 👍#GiroudIsBlue pic.twitter.com/rY1VRsgyYk
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 31 January 2018