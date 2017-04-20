PFA Premier League team of the year 2017

Thursday 20 April 2017

Chelsea and Tottenham have both had four of their players named in the Professional Footballers’ Association Premier League team of the year.

Defenders Gary Cahill and David Luiz and midfielders N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard are Chelsea’s representatives.

Tottenham’s quartet are defenders Kyle Walker and Danny Rose, midfielder Dele Alli and forward Harry Kane.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Everton forward Romelu Lukaku are also picked.

The divisional teams of the year have also been announced ahead of the 44th PFA Awards, which are being held in London on Sunday, 23 April.

The PFA Players’ Player of the Year and PFA Young Player of the Year will also be revealed at the event.

The votes were provided by PFA members from 100 clubs from the Premier League, Football League and Women’s Super League.

