Poland v Senegal – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Poland v Senegal

Robert Lewandowski’s future at club level remains uncertain, as rumours circulate that he could leave Bayern Munich this summer, with the Premier League a possible destination. For now, the Polish striker will be looking to add to his impressive goal tally for his country as the Poles take on Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. Fresh from his exploits in this season’s Champions League, Liverpool striker Sadio Mane will lead the line for Senegal. Presented by Mark Pougatch.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video