Thierry Henry will recall some of his favourite Premier League memories during a special show aired on Sky Sports Premier League on Tuesday to mark 25 years of the competition.

The Arsenal legend and Sky Sports pundit will feature alongside former Manchester United captain Roy Keane and Liverpool hero Kenny Dalglish on Premier League – 25 Seasons.

Henry, Keane and Dalglish will reminisce about the key games, the big stories and their magic moments on the tribute special.

It’s 25 years to the day that the revamped top flight kicked off, with Sheffield United’s Brian Deane scoring the first goal in a 2-1 win against inaugural winners Manchester United.

A total of 47 clubs have played in the Premier League since its inception, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham participating in every campaign to date.