Premier League Coaches with Pressure on Them for a Strong Start

While it would certainly be more relaxing for players, fans, and the coaches to be able to start the season off relatively slow and improve over time, the reality of the Premier League shows that without a strong start, it’s going to be tough to have a strong finish. With that said, there are a number of coaches that are carrying a lot of pressure right now to ensure that their club not only comes out strong, but has an incredible first few games of the season.

With the 2018-2019 season set to begin on the 11th of August, the pressure is certainly starting to build for many coaches.

Chelsea

As far as the team with the strongest winning record for opening day matches goes, look no further than Chelsea. Over the past 20 years, Chelsea has managed to win 15 of its opening day games, had three end in a draw, and only two were lost. What this means is that fans are expecting a big day that will end in a win for Chelsea. Last year was actually their first lost in many years, which left fans less than thrilled. Clearly everyone is looking for the team to get back to their regular opening day winning streak this year.

Manchester United

Next up is Manchester United who have 13 wins, four draws, and three loses. Again, this is a team that understands they need to get things right from the start, getting the fans and the stats behind them.

There are a number of rumours circulating about the club at the moment which will obviously play into how successful they are in the 2018/2019 season. It’s said that Anthony Martial, a forward with the club, is ready to move on and leave the club despite the club wanting to keep him. Martial has a number of big wins under his belt including the FA Cup, EFL Cup, and the Europa League with Manchester United.

Watford

While Watford certainly doesn’t have the most amount of opening day wins, it does have the longest run of being unbeaten when you take a look at the list of 20 top-flight clubs at the moment. That record alone makes this club one to watch and to expect good things from.

Liverpool

Liverpool’s coach will also have plenty riding on his shoulders, with the club posting 11 wins, six draws, and only three matches lost in the past 20 starts.

