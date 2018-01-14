Premier League latest transfer news

Rumours of Alexis Sanchez’s move to one of the Manchester clubs persist, as Huddersfield bolster their ranks.

Manchester United are prepared to make Alexis Sanchez the Premier League’s first £350,000-a-week player.

Arsenal are targeting £35m winger Malcom as Sanchez is set to leave, with the Chile international uncertain to start against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Manchester City are checking on Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is expected to become Roy Hodgson’s first signing as Crystal Palace manager for £3.5m.

West Ham are monitoring Marouane Fellaini’s contract situation at Manchester United.

Stoke will make a move to appoint Martin O’Neill as their new manager in the next 48 hours.

Alexis Sanchez will earn £60k-a-week more at Manchester United if he chooses them over Manchester City this month.

Fulham are monitoring Nelson Oliveira’s situation at Norwich after Derby made an £8m bid for the striker.

Jose Mourinho has made his peace with Manchester United after executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward promised to fund a £120m package to sign Alexis Sanchez.

Mourinho is ready to go into battle again with Antonio Conte – this time for Juventus’ £53m-rated defender Alex Sandro.

West Ham manager David Moyes will test Everton’s resolve to keep hold of ­midfielder Tom Davies.

Liverpool are still in the race to sign Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.