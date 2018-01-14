Premier League latest transfer news
Rumours of Alexis Sanchez’s move to one of the Manchester clubs persist, as Huddersfield bolster their ranks.
- Manchester United are prepared to make Alexis Sanchez the Premier League’s first £350,000-a-week player.
- Arsenal are targeting £35m winger Malcom as Sanchez is set to leave, with the Chile international uncertain to start against Bournemouth on Sunday.
- Manchester City are checking on Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.
- Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is expected to become Roy Hodgson’s first signing as Crystal Palace manager for £3.5m.
- West Ham are monitoring Marouane Fellaini’s contract situation at Manchester United.
- Stoke will make a move to appoint Martin O’Neill as their new manager in the next 48 hours.
- Stoke City have offered Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane a return to Premier League management.
- Fulham are monitoring Nelson Oliveira’s situation at Norwich after Derby made an £8m bid for the striker.
- Jose Mourinho has made his peace with Manchester United after executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward promised to fund a £120m package to sign Alexis Sanchez.
- Mourinho is ready to go into battle again with Antonio Conte – this time for Juventus’ £53m-rated defender Alex Sandro.
- West Ham manager David Moyes will test Everton’s resolve to keep hold of midfielder Tom Davies.
- Liverpool are still in the race to sign Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.
- Manchester United have set Alexis Sanchez a deadline of Friday to sign or they will withdraw their interest.