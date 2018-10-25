Premier League New | 25th Oct
Watch Latest Premier League New, including latest transfer news and team news
- Jose Mourinho has been ordered by Manchester United’s top brass to bite his lip as the Glazers fear his outbursts are damaging the club’s global image.
- Chelsea transfer target Krzysztof Piatek has had a £35m price tag slapped on him by Genoa, with the club losing faith in Alvaro Morata.
- Chelsea are set to land a huge £9.5m windfall if Real Madrid appoint Antonio Conte as their new boss.
- Liverpool have received a boost after Rhian Brewster began running after 10 months out with injury.
- Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie is set to retire at the end of the season.
- Swansea risk losing Wales stars Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon on free transfers, with their contracts expiring at the end of the season and Bournemouth and Southampton hovering.
- Jadon Sancho became the second-youngest English goalscorer in Champions League history as Borussia Dortmund smashed Atletico Madrid.
- Mo Salah still has strapping on his shoulder – five months after dislocating it in the Champions League final.
- Wolves and Fulham are eyeing Nottingham Forest full-back Saidy Janko.
- Manchester United are leading Crystal Palace in the race to sign Chelsea’s out-of-favour winger Victor Moses.
- Rangers are planning to hire a new ‘loan manager’ to work with current boss Steven Gerrard.
- The UFC is on the verge of signing a historic first trade deal in mixed martial arts history, with Ben Askren set to end his beef with Dana White and join the promotion company.
- Manchester United are under significant commercial pressure not to sell Paul Pogba over concerns the global icon’s exit would result in a huge financial blow.
- Real Madrid will have to pay Julen Lopetegui almost £16m if they sack their under-fire head coach.
- Robert Lewandowski insists he is ‘very happy’ at Bayern Munich despite criticising the club over not allowing him to leave for Real Madrid.
- UFC boss Dana White says Floyd Mayweather has not approached him for a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and suggests Tony Ferguson will be the Russian’s next opponent.
- Wasps and England No 8 Nathan Hughes is set to join Bristol at the end of the season after being offered a £500k-per-year move.
- Arsenal are monitoring Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico as Unai Emery seeks a long-term solution at left-back.
- Eli Manning will not be leaving the New York Giants before the October 30 deadline, insists head coach Pat Shurmur.
- Steven Gerrard insists his current Rangers stars do not yet deserve to be compared to former Ibrox heroes.
- Brendan Rodgers is battling a Europa League injury crisis in Leipzig but challenged his stand-in stars to prove they can crack it at Celtic.
- Anthony Martial’s new Manchester United deal is under threat after his representatives told the club he wanted at least £150,000-per-week.
- Kevin De Bruyne says he is concerned over the state of the Wembley pitch ahead of Manchester City’s visit to play Tottenham, because it will have been damaged by hosting three NFL games in quick succession.
- Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged fans to ‘ignite’ Ibrox again ahead of Spartak Moscow’s visit in the Europa League.
- John Spencer, manager of the tour to New Zealand in 2017, believes that the future of the British and Irish Lions has been put in jeopardy by the decision to compress tours to five weeks.
- Ben Stokes has been urged to manage his workload ahead of the Tests against Sri Lanka after picking up an injury in England’s ODI defeat on Tuesday.
- FIFA’s controversial plans for a new Club World Cup could have teams playing matches only 48 hours apart.