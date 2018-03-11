PREMIER LEAGUE TONIGHT | MATCHWEEK 30 | 10/03/2018

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jake Humphrey is joined at Stamford Bridge by Chris Sutton, Glenn Hoddle and special guest former Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer. The guys address the awful scenes at London Stadium where West Ham fans, players and owners clashed and they also reflect on Manchester United’s victory over Liverpool and Jose Mourinho’s football philosophy. We also get to hear Frank’s take on his spell at Palace, his memories of the 1998 World Cup and Johan Cruyff’s legacy.