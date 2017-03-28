Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad – BBC

Tuesday 28 March 2017

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad – BBC

In May 2015 Rio Ferdinand lost his 34-year-old wife Rebecca to cancer. A year on, he is still trying to come to terms with this loss and its effects on him and his three children. This film follows Rio as he meets other families coping with bereavement and looks at what help is available for parents and children who have experienced loss.

