Roma vs Liverpool: We’ll fight for our childhood dreams! – No Filter UCL

#NoFilterUCL grants you access all areas to football’s biggest club competition. In episode three, we’re at Rome ahead of the second leg of this UEFA Champions League semi-final where Liverpool are looking to seal their place in the final. Hear from Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Gary Lineker at the BT Sport Studios in London while Jurgen Klopp, Georginio Wijnaldum, Eusebio Di Francesco, Radja Nainggolan and The Anfield Wrap give us the view from the streets of Italy.