Russia vs Saudi Arabia – Full Match | FIFA World Cup Russia 2018

Russia get the 2018 FIFA World Cup up and running as they take on Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Expectations for the Russian side are modest and with Luis Suarez’s Uruguay and Mo Salah’s Egypt to play in group A, the hosts will be keen to get off to a winning start. Mohammed Al-Sahlawi will provide the goal threat for Saudi Arabia – he scored sixteen goals in qualifying. Mark Pougatch is joined in the Moscow studio by Gary Neville, Lee Dixon, Ian Wright and Slaven Bilic.