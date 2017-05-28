Scottish Cup: Celtic vs Aberdeen – Full Match Replay

Celtic vs Aberdeen

Saturday 27 May 2017

Sportscene

Rob Maclean, Willie Miller, Michael Stewart and Alan Stubbs introduce live coverage of the Scottish Cup final from Hampden Park, where Celtic face Aberdeen for the oldest national football trophy in the world. Aberdeen last lifted the trophy in 1990, when they beat today’s opponents, while Celtic – the most successful club in this competition – enjoyed their last victory in 2013. Including how this season’s Scottish Cup unfolded, as key players talk about their cup campaigns and aspirations and managers give in-depth interviews. Plus all the team news and tactical analysis as kick-off approaches. Commentary by Liam MacLeod and Steven Thompson