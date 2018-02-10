Scottish Cup: Celtic vs Partick Thistle – Full Match Replay

Celtic vs Partick Thistle

Saturday 10 February 2018

Sportscene

David Currie introduces reports and results from around the country in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Highland League Brora Rangers look to create a shock by knocking out Premiership Kilmarnock, while fellow Highland League side Cove Rangers have a home tie against Paul Hartley’s Falkirk. Plus Hearts take on St Johnstone and Dundee face Motherwell, while Championship rivals Greenock Morton and Dumbarton meet at Cappielow. With a look back at the action from the live lunchtime match between Celtic and Partick Thistle.