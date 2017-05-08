Scottish Premiership: BBC Sportscene

BBC Sportscene

Sunday 08 May 2017

Sportscene

Highlights from the weekend’s matches in the SPFL. Aberdeen continue their build-up to the cup final with a trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts, while Rangers make a short journey to Firhill to take on Partick Thistle. Elsewhere, champions Celtic entertain St Johnstone, Kilmarnock host Dundee, Ross County are at Motherwell and the clash between Inverness and Hamilton could have repercussions in the battle to avoid the drop.

