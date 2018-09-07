Should Declan Rice play for England or Ireland? | The Debate

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gordon Strachan and Clinton Morrison discussed whether Declan Rice – and others – should switch nationalities on The Debate. The West Ham defender has played three times for the Republic of Ireland national side but withdrew from their squad to face Wales and Poland last week to consider whether he wanted to represent England instead. The move would utilise a loophole whereby players who have only earned senior caps outside competitive games can switch allegiances, and for Rice, it would allow him to represent the country of his birth.