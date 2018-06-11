Soccer Aid- Full Match | ITV
Soccer Aid
England takes on the Rest of the World in a charity football match in aid of UNICEF. The event features reports on how the money raised can help.
Rest of the World Squad
Usain Bolt: Jamaican Olympic sprint hero who is a genuine world star
Clarence Seedorf: Dutchman seems to have played for just about every top club
Robert Pires: Former French star who really made his name at Arsenal
Gordon Ramsay: Scottish chef who is star of Kitchen Nightmare
Brendan Cole: Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer
Yaya Touré: Ivory Coast international recently released by Manchester City
Kevin Pietersen: Former England batsman known for his forthright views
Juan Sebastian Veron: Another ex-Man United man also played for Sampdoria
Hayden Christensen: Played a young Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequels
Jaap Stam: Dutch defender used to play for Manchester United
Dan Carter: Famed All Black fly half will play in goal for World XI
Patrick Kluivert: Dutch legend played for Barcelona and Ajax
Edwin van der Sar: Keeper played 130 times for the Netherlands
Eric Cantona: Hasn’t played for 20 years but still a Manchester United legend
Robbie Keane: Long career at likes of Inter Milan, Spurs and Liverpool
Ashley Fongho: Rapper is another member of the X Factor band Rak Su
Martin Compston: Gritty Scottish actor famous for role in Line of Duty
Ioan Gruffudd: Welsh actor was Mr Fantastic in the Fantastic Four
Danny O’Carroll: Plays Buster Brady in hit TV show Mrs Browns Boys
Nicky Byrne: Former Westlife singer is now a TV and radio presenter
Manager
Harry Redknapp takes charge of the Rest of the World XI with Vic Bettinelli and agent to the stars Ricky Simm.
England squad?
Robbie Williams: A famed singer and former member of Take That
Sir Mo Farah: Olympic hero in London and Rio over 10,000m and 5,000m
Olly Murs (captain): Popular singer who has also hosted the X Factor
Paddy McGuinness: Comedian famous for Phoenix Nights and Take Me Out
Joe Wicks: Celebrity chef and fitness expert
Mark Wright: Star of TOWIE and now a famous DJ
Michael Owen: Former England, Liverpool and Real Madrid striker
Jamie Redknapp: Ex-Liverpool favourite now a Sky Sports pundit
Wes Brown: Former England and Manchester United defender
Lee Mack: Comedian famous for panel shows and ‘Not Going Out’
Robbie Fowler: Former Liverpool great who fans nicknamed ‘God’
Freddie Flintoff: Former England cricketer now star of ‘League of their Own’
Myles Stephenson: One fourth of the band Rak-Su with hits such as ‘Dimelo’
Phil Neville: Ex-Manchester United and now boss of England Ladies
Danny Murphy: Former Liverpool star and now a BBC pundit
Damian Lewis: Huge star of series like Homeland and Billions
David Seaman: Former England and Arsenal goalkeeper
Blake Harrison: Will always be known as Inbetweeners’ Neil
Jack O’Connell: Rising star actor who made his name in Skins
Jeremy Lynch: One half of the popular F2 Freestylers
Manager
Sam Allardyce will again take charge of the England side and will be assisted by Bradley Walsh, John Bishop, Ben Shephard and former Wolves keeper Mike Stowell