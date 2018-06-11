Soccer Aid- Full Match | ITV

Soccer Aid

England takes on the Rest of the World in a charity football match in aid of UNICEF. The event features reports on how the money raised can help.

Rest of the World Squad

Usain Bolt: Jamaican Olympic sprint hero who is a genuine world star

Clarence Seedorf: Dutchman seems to have played for just about every top club

Robert Pires: Former French star who really made his name at Arsenal

Gordon Ramsay: Scottish chef who is star of Kitchen Nightmare

Brendan Cole: Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer

Yaya Touré: Ivory Coast international recently released by Manchester City

Kevin Pietersen: Former England batsman known for his forthright views

Juan Sebastian Veron: Another ex-Man United man also played for Sampdoria

Hayden Christensen: Played a young Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequels

Jaap Stam: Dutch defender used to play for Manchester United

Dan Carter: Famed All Black fly half will play in goal for World XI

Patrick Kluivert: Dutch legend played for Barcelona and Ajax

Edwin van der Sar: Keeper played 130 times for the Netherlands

Eric Cantona: Hasn’t played for 20 years but still a Manchester United legend

Robbie Keane: Long career at likes of Inter Milan, Spurs and Liverpool

Ashley Fongho: Rapper is another member of the X Factor band Rak Su

Martin Compston: Gritty Scottish actor famous for role in Line of Duty

Ioan Gruffudd: Welsh actor was Mr Fantastic in the Fantastic Four

Danny O’Carroll: Plays Buster Brady in hit TV show Mrs Browns Boys

Nicky Byrne: Former Westlife singer is now a TV and radio presenter

Manager

Harry Redknapp takes charge of the Rest of the World XI with Vic Bettinelli and agent to the stars Ricky Simm.

England squad?

Robbie Williams: A famed singer and former member of Take That

Sir Mo Farah: Olympic hero in London and Rio over 10,000m and 5,000m

Olly Murs (captain): Popular singer who has also hosted the X Factor

Paddy McGuinness: Comedian famous for Phoenix Nights and Take Me Out

Joe Wicks: Celebrity chef and fitness expert

Mark Wright: Star of TOWIE and now a famous DJ

Michael Owen: Former England, Liverpool and Real Madrid striker

Jamie Redknapp: Ex-Liverpool favourite now a Sky Sports pundit

Wes Brown: Former England and Manchester United defender

Lee Mack: Comedian famous for panel shows and ‘Not Going Out’

Robbie Fowler: Former Liverpool great who fans nicknamed ‘God’

Freddie Flintoff: Former England cricketer now star of ‘League of their Own’

Myles Stephenson: One fourth of the band Rak-Su with hits such as ‘Dimelo’

Phil Neville: Ex-Manchester United and now boss of England Ladies

Danny Murphy: Former Liverpool star and now a BBC pundit

Damian Lewis: Huge star of series like Homeland and Billions

David Seaman: Former England and Arsenal goalkeeper

Blake Harrison: Will always be known as Inbetweeners’ Neil

Jack O’Connell: Rising star actor who made his name in Skins

Jeremy Lynch: One half of the popular F2 Freestylers

Manager

Sam Allardyce will again take charge of the England side and will be assisted by Bradley Walsh, John Bishop, Ben Shephard and former Wolves keeper Mike Stowell