Sportscene: Highlights from the fifth round of the Scottish. 10th Feb

Sportscene

Saturday 10 Febuary 2018





Jonathan Sutherland presents highlights from the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, as the last 16 teams vie for a place in the quarter-finals. Celtic take on Glasgow rivals Partick Thistle, while Hearts face Premiership counterparts St Johnstone at Tynecastle and Motherwell travel to Dundee. There are two Highland League sides in the last 16 for the first time since 1962. Brora Rangers travel to face Kilmarnock and Cove Rangers welcome Falkirk to Cove Bay. Elsewhere, Greenock Morton are at home to Dumbarton in an all-Championship tie. Including all the goals from around the country and expert comment and analysis on all the key games.







