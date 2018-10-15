Sunday Supplement | 14th Oct
Shaun Custis, Neil Custis and Oliver Holt joined Neil Ashton in the Sunday Supplement studio to talk England, Manchester United and more. Reaction to a strange night in Rijeka, where England drew 0-0 with hosts Croatia, topped the agenda, with the performance of Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford’s misses both discussed. The panel also looked at Jose Mourinho’s ongoing topsy-turvy stint at Manchester United ahead of their game at Chelsea this weekend, with Neil Custis able to offer his expert opinion as The Sun’s Manchester United correspondent. Following back-page reports in the Sunday People Rafa Benitez fears for his job as Newcastle manager, the panel also looked at his position at St James’ Park.