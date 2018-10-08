Sunday Supplement | 7th Oct

The panel discussed Mourinho and the effect of United’s incredible comeback in their win over Newcastle, with Liew highlighting how Mourinho is fighting hard as he knows he does not have many chances left. The reporting of the allegations made against Cristiano Ronaldo were also high on the agenda, with the panel giving plenty of insight to the ethics involved. Gareth Southgate’s next England squad, Lionel Messi’s performance against Tottenham, Newcastle and Cardiff were also hot topics on the show.

