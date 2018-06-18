Sweden v South Korea – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden v South Korea
Jacqui Oatley hosts action from the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Sweden meet South Korea in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Tottenham midfielder Son Heung-Min is the stand-out player for the 2002 World Cup semi-finalists, with Sweden also boasting many British-based players. Studio analysis is from former Celtic and Barcelona striker, Henrik Larsson – who made over 100 appearances for Sweden – Ryan Giggs and Patrice Evra, with commentary from Jon Champion and Ally McCoist.