The 2018 World Cup in Numbers

Now that the 2018 World Cup is underway in Russia, spectators from around the world will be watching eagerly to see which of the 32 teams will emerge from the 64 matches of the tournament as the victors. With the World Cup, there is everything to play for. If there is one competition in football that demands all participants put in the performances they are capable of, it is the World Cup.

But to understand the full scale of the World Cup and what is involved, it helps to take a look at some of the precise figures and facts involved.

11 Host Cities

11 cities across Russia will be hosting World Cup matches, utilising a total of 12 venues. Two of those venues are located in Moscow, the Russian capital.

89% of Tickets Sold

The World Cup is one of the most popular international sporting events in the world, competing even with the Olympic games in terms of interest. This is reflected in consistently high ticket sales for tournaments, which this year stand at 89%.

2.37 Million Tickets

That’s the number of individual tickets the above percentage translates to. There will be 64 games played in total, so some quick maths tells us that that is an average of 37,000 fans attending every game.

46% of Tickets Sold to Russians

Hosting the World Cup provides a boon to local economies, with potentially millions of fans descending upon the host nation to take in the games first hand. In fact, the main obstacle keeping most football fans away from the World Cup is the issue of travel. With the World Cup on their doorstep, it is unsurprising that so many Russians have purchased tickets for this year’s tournament.

A surprising adjunct to this fact is that, after Russians, the two nations who purchased the most tickets were the United States and China, neither of whom have qualified for the tournament.

30,711 Tickets Sold to English Fans

England is considered to be the home of football by many. The top-tier of English football is thought of as being the most elite in the world and England is home to a number of the most significant players. However, despite a national love for the sport, and a historically excellent showing at World Cup tournaments, England Fans haven’t been eager to travel to Russia this year. This might be driven in part by current geopolitical tensions, it might also be a result of England’s relatively low chances of making it to the finals. A glance through Nordic bet sportsbook and similar bookies’ websites, reveals that England’s projected chances this year are similar to previous years.

55,136 German Fans Heading to Russia

As the defending champions, interest in spectating the world cup has proven to be higher in Germany than in the United Kingdom. While the number of Brits heading to the tournament is even less than the number of Peruvians (38,544), the Germans are eager to see their side defending a hard-earned title.

The World Cup is an impressive event on a number of levels. The above statistics help to put in perspective just how popular this tournament is.