On the The John Dykes Show tonight… Europe’s elite competition is back and 5-time champs Liverpool FC are off to a flyer thanks to a last minute Bobby Firming winner. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur fell at the hands of Inter Milan. It’s now 3 successive defeats for Poch’s men, what will Spurs have to do now to bounce back? Plenty more as we look ahead to tonight’s fixtures with the Manchester sides aiming to get their UEFA Champions League campaign off on a high!