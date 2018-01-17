Theo Walcott has completed his move to Everton

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

“I’m very ambitious and I’ve come here because I want the club to push to the next level,” said Walcott.

“And with the players that have come in, I feel like the next level can be reached. I’m very excited to be starting a new chapter and I felt this was the right place for me to be.

“Everton is a club with a great history. The fans are always passionate, they’re great and I always used to find it very tough playing here.

“The club has won trophies but I want them to win trophies now. The manager is very hungry and it’s just what I need. I’ve had a couple of chats with him and straightaway I felt that hunger and that desire that he wanted from me.

“It felt like it was time for me to move on [from Arsenal]. It was sad but it’s exciting at the same time and I want to reignite my career and push Everton to win things as they have done before.”



Everton boss Sam Allardyce, said: “I’m thrilled we’ve been able to secure a player of Theo’s experience and quality.

“There was a bit of a chase between a couple of clubs but I think after we set out the ambitions of the Club and my ambitions for him he was motivated to come here and refreshed in his mind by the new challenge he can put upon himsel