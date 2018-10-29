Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Full Match | Premier League

Intro

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Monday Night Football MNF Coverage of the Premier League match taking place at Wembley Stadium. The Citizens won 3-1 here in April last term thanks to goals by Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling. The victory allowed them to be confirmed as champions the following day when Manchester United suffered a shock defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion. City also defeated Spurs 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the 2017/18 season, but the Londoners will be determined to be more competitive this time around and prove they are can pose a threat to the title-holders’ supremacy

Pre-match