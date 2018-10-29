News and interviews Premier League Tottenham v Manchester City: Mauricio Pochettino preview press conference October 29, 2018 eplfootballmatch Game, Home, Manager, Manchester City, Mauricio Pochettino, Premier League, press conference, soccer, Sports/Europe News, TottenhamTottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino gives a press conference ahead of the team’s Premier League game at home against Manchester City.To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video