UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

Wednesday 17 August 2017

Mark Pougatch presents action from the first-leg matches of the Champions League play-offs with Liverpool and Celtic looking to book their places in the group stage. Liverpool travel to Germany to face Hoffenheim, while Celtic host Astana of Kazakhstan, a team they narrowly beat in qualifying for last year’s competition. Lee Dixon and John Collins provide studio analysis, with commentary from Sam Matterface and Clive Tyldesley.

Watch video!