UCL: UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

UEFA Champions League Highlights

Wednesday 23 August 2017

Mark Pougatch is joined by Lee Dixon and Didi Hamann for highlights of the second legs of the UEFA Champions League playoffs, as Liverpool and Celtic find out if they have made it through to the group stages for the coming season. Liverpool face German club Hoffenheim, while Celtic will be looking to avoid an exit, as they face Kazakhstan champions Astana. Commentary at Anfield is by Clive Tyldesley, with Gabriel Clarke reporting.

