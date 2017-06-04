UEFA Champions League Final – ITV Highlights

Mark Pougatch is joined by Lee Dixon and Glenn Hoddle for highlights of the Champions League Final as Juventus and Real Madrid meet at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. After wrapping up their domestic title, Zinedine Zidane’s Real are out to become the first team in history to retain the Champions League trophy. Juventus will be wary of in-form Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored ten goals in the competition so far, but in Gonzalo Higuain, Dani Alves and Paolo Dybala they have match-winners of their own. Commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley.