UEFA Champions League Final | ITV Highlights Show

UEFA Champions League Final

The European season reaches its climax, as Real Madrid and Liverpool go head to head for the most prestigious prize in club football. Liverpool have won the competition five times, whilst Real Madrid have lifted the trophy a record 12 times and are the current champions. The Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, is the venue for the showpiece event. Mark Pougatch presents along with Lee Dixon in the studio, and commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video