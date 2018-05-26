Sunday, May 27, 2018
Latest:
Review Show TV Show UEFA Champions League - UCL 

UEFA Champions League Final | ITV Highlights Show

eplfootballmatch

UEFA Champions League Final
The European season reaches its climax, as Real Madrid and Liverpool go head to head for the most prestigious prize in club football. Liverpool have won the competition five times, whilst Real Madrid have lifted the trophy a record 12 times and are the current champions. The Olympic stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, is the venue for the showpiece event. Mark Pougatch presents along with Lee Dixon in the studio, and commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley.

