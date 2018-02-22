UEFA Champions League Highlightbs – ITV. 22nd Fe

UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

The Champions League knockout stages are underway! As Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United travel to Spain to take on Sevilla for the first leg of their Round of 16 clash, the pick of the ties at this stage was a clash of old foes as Chelsea faced Barcelona. There’s also a round-up of the rest of the action, which includes Bayern Munich against Besiktas and Shakhtar Donetsk against Roma. Mark Pougatch presents and Roy Keane and Lee Dixon will be adding their expert analysis to the proceedings.