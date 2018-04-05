UEFA Champions League Highlights | ITV | 04. 04.2018

UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

The two remaining English teams in the 2018 UEFA Champions League have drawn each other in the quarter-finals. Five-time champions Liverpool take on Manchester City – the runaway leaders of the Premier League – and there are also highlights of Barcelona v Roma, Sevilla v Bayern Munich, and a re-run of the 2017 final as Juventus take on Real Madrid. Mark Pougatch presents with opinion and analysis from Roy Keane and Lee Dixon and commentary from Clive Tyldesley and Sam Matterface.

