UEFA Champions League Highlights | ITV | 11 April 2018

UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

Wednesday 11 April 2018

Mark Pougatch presents highlights of the second legs of the quarter-finals of the 2018 UEFA Champions League with Roy Keane and Lee Dixon providing expert analysis. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again as high-scoring Liverpool visit Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Italian champions Juventus travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to face the mighty Real Madrid, Sevilla take on German giants Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, and Barcelona travel to the Italian capital to face Roma.