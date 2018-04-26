UEFA Champions League Highlights | ITV | 26th April 2018 | Semi final 1st leg

UEFA Champions League Highlights

Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane and Lee Dixon for highlights of this week’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg matches as Liverpool host Roma and Bayern Munich play Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side face the team who knocked out Barcelona in dramatic fashion in a rematch of the 1984 European Cup Final. Meanwhile, the meeting of the holders Real Madrid and Bayern Munich is a clash of true European giants – the two sides have won the trophy a combined total of 17 times.



