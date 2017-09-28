UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane and Lee Dixon for a round-up of this week’s Champions League action. After a comfortable group C opener against Qarabag, Chelsea face a tougher test as they travel to the Spanish capital to play Diego Simeone’s battle-hardened Atletico side, who have been beaten finalists twice in the last four years. Manchester United are in Moscow to take on CSKA, and Celtic were hoping to forget about their thrashing at the hands of PSG as they play Belgian champions Anderlecht. Plus action from Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk, Spartak Moscow v Liverpool, and Tottenham v Apoel Nicosia. Commentary comes from Clive Tyldesley, Sam Matterface and Joe Speight.