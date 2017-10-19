UEFA Champions League Highlights – ITV

Mark Pougatch is joined by Roy Keane and Lee Dixon for highlights of the week’s UEFA Champions League matches, as Wednesday’s action sees Manchester United travel to Lisbon to play Benfica, Chelsea host Roma at Stamford Bridge, and Celtic face Bayern Munich in Germany. Matches to watch out for from Tuesday night include Real Madrid against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City versus Napoli and Liverpool’s match in Slovenia against Maribor.